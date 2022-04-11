×

South Africa

Six years in jail for State Security Agency official who nicked R170k

By Shonisani Tshikalange - 11 April 2022 - 11:51
Kgaogelo Bopape pleaded guilty in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCK STUDIO44

Former State Security Agency (SSA) finance clerk Kgaogelo Bopape, convicted of stealing R170,000, was on Monday sentenced to six years' imprisonment.

Bopape, 53, pleaded guilty in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.

She was working in the domestic currency division, where some of her responsibilities involved making funds available to members of the agency for operations.

In April 2020, Bopape withdrew R500,000 under the pretence that she would make the funds available to members of the SSA for work. However, she kept the funds in a locked safe in her office and later took R170,000 which she used for her own benefit.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “The NPA hopes that this sentence will send a strong message that crimes of theft, corruption and fraud will not be tolerated.”

TimesLIVE

