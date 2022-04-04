NCOP calls for takeover of Mangaung metro
Municipality is failing to deliver services because of political in-fighting
The National Council of Provinces (NCOP ) has recommended that the national department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) take over the embattled Mangaung Metro Municipality which has failed to provide basic services.
The municipality is also plagued by political in-fighting. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.