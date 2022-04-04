×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

NCOP calls for takeover of Mangaung metro

Municipality is failing to deliver services because of political in-fighting

By Michael Tlhakudi - 04 April 2022 - 07:59

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP ) has recommended that the national department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) take over the embattled Mangaung Metro Municipality which has failed to provide basic services. 

The municipality is also plagued by political in-fighting. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...