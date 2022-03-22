Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka for deputy president? She says young women should be prioritised

University of Johannesburg chancellor and former UN Women executive director Mlambo-Ngcuka has poured cold water on suggestions she should be ANC deputy president.

According to several publications, Mlambo-Ngcuka’s name has been put forward to contest for the position being eyed by leading figures in the party, including justice minister Ronald Lamola.

The ruling party will hold its elective conference at the end of the year, where Ramaphosa is expected to bid for a second term as party president.

Speaking to City Press, Mlambo-Ngcuka admitted to being approached to run for the coveted position, saying she was “flattered” by the idea, but does not want to stand in the way of a younger person.

She said this was “taking a shortcut” and she hopes young female candidates could be prioritised over herself.

“I am flattered by the trust that some members are showing me, but I really have to think about it because I was away for a long time,” she said.

“I just think that the comrades must look among the members much more than they have. I think they’re taking a shortcut because they know me, I’m easy to find and I have always been there. We must not cheat the processes.”

Mlambo-Ngcuka also told Sunday World that the position should not be occupied by a man.

“Women and young people should be represented in the leadership of the organisation. The position has never been occupied by a woman. We know that the president will definitely be re-elected in the forthcoming conference, but it will be a no-no for him to be deputised by another male. Therefore, I agree that it’s high time we had a female deputy president,” she said.