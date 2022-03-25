Home Affairs takes down passport syndicate, 27 people arrested

Motsoaledi said the department identified the alleged kingpin after an immigration officer picked up anomalies in the passports of two people who wanted to leave the country via Cape Town International Airport.

That official handed the two people and their passports to police.

“The police worked with the department’s counter-corruption branch to get to the bottom of this. Their investigations led them to the alleged kingpin who has businesses in Gauteng. They spent time observing how the syndicate operated.”

He said the alleged kingpin recruited foreigners, mostly Pakistanis, who wanted to acquire SA passports. Once he had a certain number he would task his runner to recruit South Africans who had never acquired passports.

“Once the number of foreign nationals and South Africans matched he would activate his lieutenants who would secure an office from where they would conduct their treasonous acts,” said Motsoaledi.

It is alleged the kingpin bought cars for his lieutenants, presumably to enable them to be at his disposal.

“Once inside the office, one lieutenant would authenticate the applications using his fingerprints. The other lieutenant would process the applications in the system.”