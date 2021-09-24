Novel infant biometric tracking invention could curb child trafficking, fraud

The exploitation of children’s identities to defraud government welfare could soon be a thing of the past.

Child trafficking could also be abated, if a team of scientists at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) make headway with developing a unique system that will be able to verify people’s identities from infancy right through to adulthood. The system is set to use the biometrics captured at birth.

Currently, only the home affairs department uses fingerprints to link citizens to a single identity. This is necessary to prevent people from having more than one identity which could open the floodgates for fraud.