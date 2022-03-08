Research shows degrees may have little effect on economic performance

As thousands of tertiary students across the country embark on the new academic year, research from the University of Stellenbosch Business School has found that the certificates and degrees they aim to earn may have little impact on SA’s economic performance.

In contrast, the study found that school-leavers with grades 8-11 have the most significant “concretely positive” effect on economic growth.

It found that those with matric, post-school certificates or degrees are “not significant drivers of national economic output”.

University of Stellenbosch Business School graduate researcher Pieter Bruwer made these findings in his MBA research dissertation entitled “Exploring the relationship between education, unemployment and economic growth in SA”.

Despite spending a greater proportion of the national budget on education than many developed countries, and minimum education levels and matric pass rates steadily increasing since the advent of democracy, SA consistently falls in the bottom end of international rankings of education quality.

Though finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced increases to the basic and higher education allocations in the 2022/23 budget, Bruwer said simply throwing money at SA’s education problems does not work.

“The challenge for SA is not in the size of the budget allocation, but rather in the impact that results from the expenditure,” Bruwer said.