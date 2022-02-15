South Africa

LISTEN | ‘Shut up, grow up and calm down, you’re a disgrace’, Motshekga tells Steenhuisen

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 15 February 2022 - 18:31
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga made a speech on day two of the Sona debate.
The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) resumed their joint sitting on Tuesday to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) last week in the Cape Town City Hall.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga lost her cool when she was disrupted during most of her speech.

Listen:

The minister said her department introduced a new matric rewrite programme and advised schools to resume with sport programmes disrupted by Covid-19.

