LISTEN | ‘Shut up, grow up and calm down, you’re a disgrace’, Motshekga tells Steenhuisen
The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) resumed their joint sitting on Tuesday to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) last week in the Cape Town City Hall.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga lost her cool when she was disrupted during most of her speech.
Listen:
The minister said her department introduced a new matric rewrite programme and advised schools to resume with sport programmes disrupted by Covid-19.
