Covid-19: 1,228 new cases and 186 deaths in SA in past 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 07 February 2022 - 21:28
Workers put the finishing touches to a Covid-19 message encouraging Capetonians to wear masks, on a building on the corner of Buitensingel and Long streets.
Image: Esa Alexander

SA recorded 1,228 new Covid-19 cases and 186 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

This means that there have been 3,625,190 total cases and 96,021 fatalities since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020.

The NICD said that of the 186 deaths, eight occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The remainder were historical fatalities recorded as part of an ongoing audit exercise.

Of the new cases, 498 were in Gauteng, 166 were in Mpumalanga, 155 were in the Western Cape and 145 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The NICD also reported that there were 78 new hospital admissions, meaning that 4,585 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 related complications.

