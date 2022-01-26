Mayor did not crash car while ‘partying with female friends’ — Municipality

The Alfred Duma municipality has distanced itself from an allegation that Ladysmith mayor Zama Sibisi crashed a municipal vehicle while “having fun with female friends” outside the municipality.

Municipal manager Sibusisiwe Ngiba confirmed that a crash took place on December 27 2021.

Ngiba said a mayoral driver was travelling to Babanango to fetch Sibisi when the accident occurred.

“Based on the report, at Nquthu, a light delivery vehicle was overtaking a stationary taxi and sideswiped the municipal vehicle assigned to the mayor. The accident report indicates mayor Sibisi was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

“An allegation has been published that the mayor was part of social celebrations with female friends during the incident. However, as council we wish to distance ourselves from that sentiment and cannot comment on that allegation.

“Accidents are reported according to a procedure manual which is standard across the country. The municipality has provided a report as per the accident report. We cannot speculate or interrogate accident reports based on feelings or political aspirations.”

Ngiba was responding to allegations made by the ANC Josiah Gumederegion that Sibisi, an IFP member, was not performing mayoral duties “but partying with his female friends at the time of this unfortunate and reckless misbehaviour.

“It is alleged the mayor was cruising around Nquthu for personal activities. As the ANC, we are perplexed by the deafening silence of the municipality and the media in general on this issue. It is worrying the municipality has to date not issued any formal statement pertaining to this matter,” said Bheki Khanyile of the ANC.

Khanyile said the ANC wanted answers on the matter “because it has been brought to our attention that the mayor is using a hired car paid for by the municipality.

“If that is true, it definitely will be putting more strain on the public purse in the municipality that is under financial difficulties.”

Ngiba said a municipal vehicle assigned to the mayor was permitted to travel beyond the municipal jurisdiction of Alfred Duma municipality.

“The mayor is using a hired vehicle. It is common practice, as was the case when the former mayor, speaker or deputy mayor’s official vehicles were involved in accidents or experienced mechanical faults.

“I can confirm that a municipal vehicle assigned to the former speaker was involved in an accident outside the boundaries of KwaZulu-Natal. The former speaker was assigned a hired vehicle as a temporary measure for him to continue with the execution of his duties.”

