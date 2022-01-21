Ramaphosa may still be summoned by Scopa to explain use of state funds for campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa may still find himself appearing before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) over a leaked recording of an ANC NEC meeting that suggested state funds were misused for an internal party campaign.

This is despite the suspension of ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, who had written to Scopa late last year asking its chairperson to summon Ramaphosa.

Dirks, who is an ANC whip in the committee, was issued with a letter of suspension by the ANC chief whip this week after he refused to withdraw the letter.

In the letter, he insinuated that Ramaphosa may have perjured himself when he testified at the Zondo commission by omitting to tell it about his knowledge of the alleged use of state funds for an internal ANC campaign.

Dirks is aligned with the ANC faction opposed to Ramaphosa, known as the RET forces.

After the letter suspending Dirks, the matter appeared to have fallen away, but Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the committee would go ahead with the complaint even though Dirks had since been withdrawn from the committee as part of his suspension by the ANC caucus.