South Africans are not xenophobic, Ramaphosa says at launch of vaccine factory

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans are not xenophobic.

As proof, he pointed to the number of academics and students from other African countries studying and working at SA universities.

He was speaking at the launch of the NantSA facility in Brackenfell, Cape Town, on Wednesday. The vaccine-manufacturing facility was established by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Ramaphosa was asked how SA will market the facility to the rest of the continent, considering that South Africans are perceived to be xenophobic in many quarters.

The president said the notion is incorrect and said SA has “a pan-Africanist approach”.

“We appreciate, recognise and embrace the role played by scientists, academics and many of our universities ... from various African countries,” said Ramaphosa.