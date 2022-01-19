Sisulu's been sucked up by ruinous RET hyenas

Lindiwe Sisulu's latest outburst at the judges of this country is of great concern, but who should be surprised at this coming from an ANC minister? She's just following many other ministers who have turned against the Cyril Ramaphosa government.

Her parents must be turning in their graves. How disappointing for a person of Sisulu's standing to be sucked up by hyenas like the radical economic transformation (RET) crowd. A convicted fraudster like Tony Yengeni wasted no time supporting Sisulu's madness.

These people make a mockery of our democratic government. They destroy their party, themselves and this country. Greed and arrogance has blinded their focus. They are about to destroy this country and our lives as citizens of this country.

Lefty Zondi, Khutsong