Letters

Sisulu's been sucked up by ruinous RET hyenas

By READER LETTER - 19 January 2022 - 08:34
Lindiwe Sisulu.
Lindiwe Sisulu.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Lindiwe Sisulu's latest outburst at the judges of this country is of great concern, but who should be surprised at this coming from an ANC minister? She's just following many other ministers who have turned against the Cyril Ramaphosa government.

Her parents must be turning in their graves. How disappointing for a person of Sisulu's standing to be sucked up by hyenas like the radical economic transformation (RET) crowd. A convicted fraudster like Tony Yengeni wasted no time supporting Sisulu's madness.

These people make a mockery of our democratic government. They destroy their party, themselves and this country. Greed and arrogance has blinded their focus. They are about to destroy this country and our lives as citizens of this country.

Lefty Zondi, Khutsong

Bathabile Dlamini defends Lindiwe Sisulu: ‘Discuss the issues raised instead of hurling insults’

ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini has come out in defence of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
News
1 day ago

Lindiwe Sisulu using poor black people for selfish ends

Let us be clear: Sisulu knows what she is doing. The Sisulu name being part of the ANC’s revered aristocracy, it is not difficult to understand why ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Sisulu's argument on lack of justice for blacks holds water

Over the past week, South Africans have had a front-row seat to a very interesting debate that was sparked by ANC NEC member and minister of tourism, ...
Opinion
5 hours ago

Politicians should mind their language

Maybe it's time a veteran senior government minister and a stalwart of the Struggle against apartheid is schooled on the role of the constitution.
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town