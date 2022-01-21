Sisulu blames presidency media team for ‘mischievous’ statement claiming she apologised

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has blamed the media team in the presidency for misrepresenting her conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding her controversial article.

On Friday Sisulu said she was not “admonished”, as the presidency claimed, and did not agree to apologise or withdraw her article titled “Hey Mzansi, have we seen justice?”.

This comes after the presidency issued a statement on Thursday night claiming Sisulu had undertaken to retract and apologise for the article, which has been seen as an attack on the judiciary and the constitution. The statement said Sisulu apologised after being “admonished” by Ramaphosa at a meeting in Cape Town this week.

According to the presidency, Sisulu was reprimanded specifically for her attack on the judiciary in which she said those in the higher echelons of the judicial system were “mentally colonised” and had settled “with the worldview and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”.

Sisulu quickly distanced herself from the statement, saying she stood by her article and would neither apologise nor retract it. The presidency released another short statement saying it stood by its earlier one claiming she had undertaken to apologise and retract.