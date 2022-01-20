ANC suspends Mervyn Dirks over call for Ramaphosa to appear before Scopa

The ANC has suspended controversial MP Mervyn Dirks over his call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to account in parliament for utterances he allegedly made in a leaked audio clip about the misuse of public funds for internal party leadership campaigns in 2017.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina informed Dirks of his precautionary suspension and the intention to institute disciplinary proceedings on Thursday.

This after Dirks ignored Majodina's instruction earlier this week to withdraw a letter to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, the chairperson of parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), in which he asked that Ramaphosa be summoned to appear to account about what he knows regarding the misuse of public funds for party political activities.

“This serves to notify you of the intention of the office of the chief whip to initiate disciplinary proceedings against you. This follows your conduct unbecoming of a whip of the ANC parliamentary caucus, a position of leadership in the ANC caucus,” reads Majodina's letter to Dirks, dated January 20.

“This further serves to notify you of the intention of the office of the chief whip to place you on precautionary suspension with immediate effect for the necessary investigations to take place,” it further reads.

During the period of suspension, Dirks will be relieved of his duties as the whip of the ANC's Scopa study group and as the questions whip of the ANC parliamentary caucus.

His membership of the party's powerful strategy committee will be suspended and his membership of Scopa withdrawn.