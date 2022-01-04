Are you planning your next break? Here’s how you can make the most of the 2022 public holidays

The festive season is officially over for many, which means now is the best time to check your calendar for your next big break during the course of the year.

SA observes 12 public holidays a year in terms of the Public Holidays Act. The act stipulates that if a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday after is also a public holiday, but if it falls on a Saturday, it is forfeited.

With New Year’s Day having already passed, the next public holiday is Human Rights Day on March 21, which falls on a Monday.

Here’s when it’s best to take a long weekend

There are two long weekends between March and April, with the first one being on Monday March 21 and the second on Good Friday between April 15- 18.

Worker’s Day on May 1 is on a Sunday, which offers an “extra” day off the following Monday.

The Day of Reconciliation on December 16 is on a Friday, Christmas Day on a Sunday and Day of Goodwill on a Monday.

Maximising midweek public holidays

Ideally, public holidays are best either on Mondays or Fridays, but this doesn’t mean you can't get the most from midweek hump days.

Freedom Day on April 27 falls on a Wednesday — you can maximise this by taking two days leave, either on the Monday and Tuesday preceding the holiday, or the Thursday and Friday after the holiday.

Youth Day on June 16 falls on a Thursday — taking Friday off from your annual leave days for a relaxed long weekend won't hurt, right?

The same method could be used on Women’s Day, August 9, which falls on a Tuesday.

Heritage Day on September 24 is on a Saturday, which means it doesn’t count.