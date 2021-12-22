10 tips for safe and seamless travel with Uber these holidays

As we step into the festive season, we have to remember to put safety first to truly enjoy the time with friends and family.

Whether you’ll be spending the holidays in Cape Town, Durban, Joburg or any of the many other SA cities that Uber operates in, the transport company has put together these tips so you can enjoy seamless travel where your safety is prioritised:

1. While you wait

Make sure that you wait in a safe, well-lit area, preferably with someone, until your confirmed Uber driver has arrived. It’s never a good idea to have your phone in clear sight outdoors or in the dark.

2. Confirm your driver first

You should always check the car make, model, license plate and driver’s name to make sure it matches what's on the Uber app.

3. Emergency button

If there's ever an emergency, Uber's in-app emergency button is available in the safety toolkit (blue shield) on their app’s map screen. Located just a tap away, this feature links to private security and emergency services.

4. RideCheck

To put your mind at ease, Uber has a new feature called RideCheck, where the company checks in on you if it detects any odd activity on your trip such as a long stop or an unusual route.

5. It’s legit

All drivers using the Uber app and their vehicles are pre-screened, giving you the peace of mind that you're being transported in vehicles that have undergone quality checks by professional drivers.

The company also has Real-Time ID Check in place which prompts drivers to share a selfie from time-to-time before going online to double check that the driver using the app matches the account Uber has on file.

5. Plan ahead

Push a button and plan your ride. As the holidays can be unpredictable, Uber Reserve can help alleviate some of the uncertainty by allowing you to book your ride in advance. This feature allows you to step off the plane and into your ride, even if your flight is early or delayed.

6. Wait it out for lower prices

Before you hit “confirm” it's good for you to understand the price of the trip which is provided by Uber's fare estimator before you are connected with your driver. Prices can fluctuate, especially when it’s busy, so if you’re not in a rush, try waiting a few minutes to request your ride as prices can go down.

7. Stay healthy and safe

As the pandemic continues, it’s important to follow all public health guidelines. By law, you and your Uber driver are both required to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth during the entire trip. It's advised that you sit in the back rather than alongside your driver as a form of social distancing.

8. Take one for the team

Don’t forget to do your bit and get vaccinated against Covid-19 to help contribute to the safety of you and your family. Uber is offering R100 off per trip on two trips to and from your vaccination site. T&Cs apply.

9. Support 24/7

Whether you contact the company via the in-app help button or via its phone line, Uber's support teams are available 24/7.

10. Responsible drinking

According to the transport department, drunk driving is a leading cause of road accidents during the festive season. Uber urges you to avoid driving under the influence and to rather request a ride.

To help you celebrate the holidays in a responsible manner, Uber has partnered with South African Breweries to offer you R100 off per ride for two rides to/from selected areas in Johannesburg. T&Cs apply.

This article was paid for by Uber.