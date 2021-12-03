33 trafficking victims rescued in Midrand, 65 others ‘sold for R17k each’

An Ethiopian national was arrested and 33 alleged Ethiopian human trafficking victims were rescued in Glen Austin in Midrand by the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) K9 unit and police highway patrol.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said after the rescue on Thursday it was discovered that earlier on the same day about 65 victims had allegedly been sold to business owners for R17,000 per person and were fetched before the police arrived.

“The victims had not eaten in four days. Officers put money together and bought the 33 victims food,” he said.