Mahotella Queens, Big Zulu selected as new Moshito ambassadors

Artists say they're honoured to be faces of the music event

Mbaqanga music legends Mahotella Queens and Big Zulu will be ambassadors of 18th edition of the Moshito Music Conference and Exhibition.



The artists were announced yesterday afternoon as ambassadors of the event which is taking place from December 8 to 11 at Joburg Theatre. Chairperson of Moshito, Stanley Khoza, said as ambassadors, the artists will be celebrated for promoting South African indigenous languages through their music locally and internationally. They will appear in a number of planned Moshito activities as ambassadors and will also perform...