Human trafficking incidents have spiked during pandemic: John Jeffery

Gauteng saw an increasing number of incidents of children being trafficked for sexual exploitation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by justice and constitutional development deputy minister John Jeffery at an event in commemoration of the World Day Against Human Trafficking in Pretoria on Friday.

He said the risk factors changed during Covid-19 due to higher levels of unemployment and loss of family income.

“It must be noted that although the numbers are not large, SA is seeing an increasing number of trafficking convictions. There is no significant evidence of citizens travelling abroad and to SA for child sex tourism,” he said.

Jeffery said the convictions provided significant insights.