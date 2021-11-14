South Africa

'Apostle' arrested for sexually molesting poverty-stricken women

By TimesLIVE - 14 November 2021 - 10:53
Rural Eastern Cape. File image
Rural Eastern Cape. File image
Image: NOMBULELO DAMBA-HENDRIK/GROUNDUP

A middle-aged man and his female accomplice who allegedly lured vulnerable women with the promise of help have been arrested in the Eastern Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the “apostle”, 52, and his female accomplice, 37, were arrested on Saturday.

They will be charged with trafficking in people and will appear in the Zwelitsha magistrate's court on Monday.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team received complaints in September last year about sexual abuse of vulnerable people, allegedly trafficked from different areas, he said.

“It is alleged that sick and poverty-stricken women were brought into the church mission house.”

They were promised they would be assisted. “Instead they were sexually assaulted.”

“The investigation to thwart and apprehend the suspected syndicate is ongoing.”

TimesLIVE

Human trafficker gets five life terms for rape

A 37-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to five life terms after being found guilty of  two counts of rape and three counts of human trafficking.
News
3 days ago

Limpopo police arrest suspected serial killer

Limpopo police say they have arrested a 34-year- old alleged serial killer for killings, kidnapping and robbery of seven women who were lured with a ...
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout