Human trafficker gets five life terms for rape

A 37-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to five life terms after being found guilty of two counts of rape and three counts of human trafficking.

Peter Akadorongo, trafficked and raped three women in Limpopo in 2017.

Phindi Mjonondwane, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng spokesperson said Akadorongo was sentenced in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

She said the rapist’s suspects had been in search of employment when they were approached by Akadorongo and two of his accomplices who offered them employment.

“One of the ladies suggested that they go to a nearby nightclub to discuss the offer of employment. The men bought drinks for them and upon consuming these drinks, they became unconscious and after regaining consciousness, they realised that they were at an unknown place,” said Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said the three women testified that they woke up in a windowless room with one mattress and found two women unknown to them, who told them that they were in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg.

“The three men removed the ladies they found in the room and thereafter told them that they found the jobs they were looking for, which entailed them selling their bodies. The complainants told their captors that they were not going to sell their bodies. At this point, their captors assaulted them and told them to take off their clothes.”