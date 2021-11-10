Human trafficker gets five life terms for rape
Akadorongo (37) arrived in SA on visitors' visa
A 37-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to five life terms after being found guilty of two counts of rape and three counts of human trafficking.
Peter Akadorongo, trafficked and raped three women in Limpopo in 2017.
Phindi Mjonondwane, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng spokesperson said Akadorongo was sentenced in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
She said the rapist’s suspects had been in search of employment when they were approached by Akadorongo and two of his accomplices who offered them employment.
“One of the ladies suggested that they go to a nearby nightclub to discuss the offer of employment. The men bought drinks for them and upon consuming these drinks, they became unconscious and after regaining consciousness, they realised that they were at an unknown place,” said Mjonondwane.
Mjonondwane said the three women testified that they woke up in a windowless room with one mattress and found two women unknown to them, who told them that they were in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg.
“The three men removed the ladies they found in the room and thereafter told them that they found the jobs they were looking for, which entailed them selling their bodies. The complainants told their captors that they were not going to sell their bodies. At this point, their captors assaulted them and told them to take off their clothes.”
Mjonondwane said the victims testified that they were raped as an “induction” to teach them their newly found job.
“After raping them, they were forced to take drugs on a daily basis while held captive. Different men were brought in to have sexual intercourse with them, following payment to their captors. If they refused to have sex with these men, they would be assaulted and deprived food,” said Mjonondwane.
She said their captors grew to trust them and allowed them to the yard unguarded but on May 9, 2018 the victims escaped and found their way to Moffatview police station.
She said Akadoronge was arrested the day after the women escaped after they pointed him out to the police.
“State advocate Colleen Ryan argued that Akadoronge came as a visitor in SA and chose to disregard the laws of this country. She further argued that he left his victims with both emotional and physical scars,” said Mjonondwane.
She said magistrate Simon Radasi remarked that government promulgated various legislation in an attempt to turn the tide of gender based violence, but these crimes continued unabated.
“Women have a legitimate claim to walk freely in our streets without fear of being abducted. The courts must remove people that are of danger to society out of circulation for very long periods to send a clear message that our justice system frowns upon such inhumane acts,” said Radasi.
