MPs shaken as parliament hit by another break-in

MPs fear for their safety and want security beefed up in the parliamentary precinct after DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone’s office was broken into this week.

Burglars entered the office, apparently using keys, and ripped light bulbs out of the ceiling, broke cupboard locks, and made off with expensive items, Mazzone told the National Assembly’s programme committee on Thursday.

“I think what shocked all of us the most was the blatant fact that this was really a break-in, because they broke in so unnecessarily, it was almost like a vandalisation of the office. What did worry us is that the access to my particular office seems to have been done with a key, which the police are investigating and will know more about at a later stage.

“It’s also interesting to note that the burglars knew exactly what the good stuff was and what the not-so-good stuff was, because they were in a hurry, they went straight to what was expensive and left what was not.”

Mazzone jokingly applauded the burglars for leaving unhealthy beverages in the fridge. “On a lighter note, it is interesting to note that the burglars preferred Ginger Ale to anything else I had in the fridge ... I had 24, 250ml of Coke and cans of Ginger Ale, which they took ... at least they were slightly health conscious.”

MPs want security beefed up urgently, as issues of security are not new. The committee has heard that some areas in parliament do not have security cameras. National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that in this case the cameras were there, but not working at the time.