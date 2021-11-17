Home invasions in Gauteng suburbs: Hawks arrest two men

Two suspects aged 33 and 46 were arrested in Lombardy East on Monday afternoon in connection with a string of armed robberies.

They will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a team comprising the Hawks’ tactical operational management section, crime intelligence and private security outfits received information about a gang of armed men using an Audi during hijackings and home invasions in Gauteng.

“They proceeded to Lombardy East where the gang was spotted. Police intercepted them when they entered residential premises and they were immediately apprehended,” Mogale said.