South Africa

Home invasions in Gauteng suburbs: Hawks arrest two men

17 November 2021 - 10:24
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Hawks arrested two suspects in connection with a spate of hijackings and house robberies in Gauteng.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects aged 33 and 46 were arrested in Lombardy East on Monday afternoon in connection with a string of armed robberies.

They will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a team comprising the Hawks’ tactical operational management section, crime intelligence and private security outfits received information about a gang of armed men using an Audi during hijackings and home invasions in Gauteng.

“They proceeded to Lombardy East where the gang was spotted. Police intercepted them when they entered residential premises and they were immediately apprehended,” Mogale said.

Three firearms, housebreaking implements, gloves, balaclavas and a stolen television set and cellphones were found inside the Audi.

Mogale said the car had false registration plates and was stolen in Bramley earlier this year.

She said a Kia Picanto was found on the same premises. It also had false registration plates and it was stolen in Linden in June. 

“Preliminary investigation has linked the suspects to a number of hijackings and armed robberies.”

TimesLIVE

