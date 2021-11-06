Two Eskom employees accused of theft of R100m worth of fuel oil per month released on R5,000 bail

Two Eskom employees at the Tutuka power station appeared in the Standerton magistrate’s court on Friday for the theft of about R100m worth of fuel oil a month.

A supplier who is also a suspect in the case was arrested on Friday.

The suspects, Jessie Phindile Kubeka, who is a 51% shareholder in a supplier company, Eskom employees Sarah Nomsa Sibiya, senior technician operating, and Bhekizizwe Solomon Twala, senior store person, are all facing the same charges.

They were released on bail of R5,000 each.

All three were charged with fraud, theft and corruption “in a crime in which hundreds of millions of rand in goods and services have been paid by Eskom when such have not been delivered or rendered at the power station”, the power utility said.