Proteas coach Boucher takes swipe at journalists: 'There are a lot of media who don’t want me in this position'

Boucher was asked how he had coped with the challenges that he and the team faced in the months and weeks leading up to the World Cup, including allegations of racism against him, and claims that the Proteas team environment was toxic among others.

“It is a tough question. Whatever I say people will try to write it in a different way I suppose,” said Boucher. “I would be lying to say it has not been tough. It was tough probably for myself as an individual and also on the team a well.

“We have had conversations and addressed the issues within the team and I would like to believe that I have their backing as well, after the sort of honest chats that we had.