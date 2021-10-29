Load-shedding to end at 8pm: Eskom
Load-shedding will come to an end at 8pm, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Friday afternoon.
This was because several of the units that had problems during the week had come back to service.
Rolling power cuts were initially expected until 5am on Saturday morning.
De Ruyter said the “outlook” showed that it was unlikely that load-shedding would be needed for next week.
TimesLIVE
