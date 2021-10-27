Senior Eskom officials could lose cash if they don't perform: De Ruyter

The pay of senior Eskom officials will be “at risk” if they fail to do their jobs, the utility's group CEO Andre de Ruyter has confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday night, De Ruyter confirmed that human resources teams were thrashing out processes that would ensure that new performance-based contracts were in place — with both rewards and consequences for those involved.

He said it was aimed at “a small group of very senior executives in the generation management team to drive the right behaviour there and ensure that the right incentives, and disincentives, are in place”.

“The variable pay that we’re introducing is not going to be for members of the bargaining unit, so this is not intended to change the conditions of service for union members. So we don’t expect any challenges from unions in this regard,” he said.

Speaking earlier in the briefing, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said that this was a final element to ensure that power stations were operating at their best capacity.

“This afternoon, the board and the senior management of Eskom have talked about, and will shortly introduce, new provisions which will ensure that pay within the Eskom environment at certain levels of management will be directly related to performance.

“In other words, if your particular power station is not performing at the rate that is required or it is capable of performing at, then the necessary consequences must follow.