HPCSA cracks down on unregistered doctors in the Northern Cape

Two men in the Northern Cape have been arrested for practising medicine without being registered with the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA).

The two were arrested during a nationwide operation conducted by the council's inspectorate office.

“On Tuesday, the HPCSA inspectorate office and members of Delportshoop SAPS conducted an operation aimed at eradicating unregistered practitioners at the practice of Dr MJ Amsani, situated in Delportshoop, Northern Cape,” the council said.

During the operation, Jonathan Ilunga Kilumba, a Democratic Republic of the Congo national, was found practising as a medical practitioner while not registered with the council.

“Mr Kilumba indicated that he has been working at Dr Amsani’s practice since October 5 2020. He was arrested for contravention of the Health Professions Act 56 of 197 and detained at Delportshoop SAPS,” said the council.

The council's inspectorate office conducted an operation at another practice also belonging to Amsani.

They arrested Josue Katshelewa Luhanga, another DRC national, who was also found to be practising as a doctor without being registered.

“Mr Luhanga has been working at the practice since May 2021 and he was also arrested for contravention of the act and was detained at Danielskuil SAPS.

Dr Amsani is, according to the HPCSA, actively registered with the council. He will be reported to the Medical and Dental Professions Board.

“Registered healthcare practitioners are cautioned about employing unregistered healthcare practitioners or locums at their practices. They should verify the healthcare practitioner’s qualifications and registration with the council by simply using the iRegister on the HPCSA website,” said the council.

TimesLIVE