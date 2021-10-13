No end in sight in legal battle by accommodation provider near UJ

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) says it intends to apply for leave to appeal a court decision which ordered it to consider an application for accreditation by a privately owned student accommodation provider of its building.

In a judgment passed last Wednesday, UJ was directed, within 10 days of the court judgment, to consider Gaetal’s application for accreditation of the building known as Nano Living Miller Street in respect of the 2021 academic year and to communicate that decision to Gaetal.

Gaetal spent R60m last year to transform its building to house UJ students who were due to receive National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding in 2021.

Because of a lack of demand caused by Covid-19, the university took a decision in August last year not to consider any new applications for accreditation of private accommodation in 2021.

Despite the UJ decision, Gaetal took in students for the 2021 academic year, but had problems being paid because the institution is not accredited.

In his judgment, acting judge Greg Fourie said the decision not to consider applications for 2021 adversely affected the rights or legitimate expectations of Gaetal.

Following the judgment, UJ said it was of the view the judge erred in several respects and there was a reasonable prospect an appeal court would come to a different conclusion.