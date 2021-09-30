Residence where students killed not accredited by university

Sgcino Zimba, Thobani Manqele and Vukani Zikalala were killed on Wednesday during a robbery that took place at a student residence in Phuthaditjhaba

The student accommodation in Botshabelo, Phuthaditjhaba, where three students were killed last week during a robbery was not accredited by the University of Free State (UFS).



