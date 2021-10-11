Mpumalanga MEC arrested on two counts of murder

A senior Mpumalanga ANC member and MEC has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that claimed the lives of two people.

In the August 22 incident, one other person was injured.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said: “This morning, a member of the executive council (MEC) in Mpumalanga, accompanied by his attorney, handed himself over to police in Nelspruit in connection with at least two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder."

Naidoo said the 45-year-old man who cannot be identified until he appears in court was facing two counts of murder and attempted murder charges.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Naidoo said the MEC was the third person to be arrested in the case, adding that two other accused were granted R20,000 bail each last week.

“On 17 September 2021, police arrested Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tshepo Matsane, 30. They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20,000 each on Friday, 8 October 2021,” said Naidoo.

This is a developing story.