Attempt to cover up Julies murder behind cop’s decision to record colleagues

“I made the recording because I did not like what was being planned after the boy [Julies] had been killed,” Sithole said.

Tshivhase grilled Sithole for recording a series of subsequent conversations.

On Wednesday, the court heard the recording in which Whiteboy, Ndyalvane, Sithole and two other officers are heard talking about the shooting after Julies was taken to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, where he was declared dead.

In the recording, Whiteboy and Ndyalvane are heard piecing together their cover up story and roping in Netshiongolo to allegedly help them plant two 9mm cartridges at the scene of the crime to give credence to their claims.

The recording was extracted from Sithole’s phone and Whiteboy is heard saying: “... listen, we got information that there were two males standing at the container [truck] and they opened fire. The story is, we heard a gunshot when we got to the container. I got out last and when I shot that child [Julies] ran into the crossfire...”

On Thursday, Tshivhase put it to Sithole that Whiteboy did not know that the shotgun used in the shooting had been loaded with live and prohibited ammunition.

“I further put it to you that when my client takes the stand to testify that you are the one who booked the shotgun from the police station and that after loading it, you are the one who handed over the firearm to her. She will further testify that you kept the firearm in your possession until you handed it over to her,” said Tshivhase.

However, Sithole retorted by emphasising that the shotgun that killed Julies was booked from the police station by Ndyalvane.

“She [Whiteboy] is blaming me for something I don't know. She is making me a black Jesus and she is putting all the blame on me,” said Sithole.

Whiteboy and Ndyalvane were granted R1,000 bail each in the high court in Johannesburg on July 26 after previously having their applications rejected.

Netshiongolo was granted R10,000 bail after submitting a bail application based on new evidence in the Protea magistrate’s court in November last year.

The trial continues.