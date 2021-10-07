South Africa

Probe under way into Richards Bay port fire

07 October 2021 - 11:40
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The police are investigating the cause of a fire at Creswell House in Newlands, and the subsequent death of an elderly tenant. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of a blaze that broke out at the Richards Bay port on Wednesday night.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said the fire broke out at one of the terminals at about 10.30pm, affecting a conveyor belt.

“The fire was extinguished in the early hours of the morning.

“Risk and technical teams are on site to understand the extent of the damage, and the immediate operational impact.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and an investigation will be undertaken.

“No injuries have been reported. Transnet is engaging with all affected parties at the port.”

Shezi said further details would be provided as more information becomes available.

