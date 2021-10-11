SA in ‘dire need of Klaaste’s nation-building philosophy’
Trust revives icon’s moral vision
Events such as the recent looting spree that engulfed parts of SA are a sign that the country is going backwards, tearing apart the building blocks that rebuilt the country.
These were the sentiments shared by Joe Thloloe, a veteran media practitioner and chairperson of the Aggrey Klaaste Trust (AKT), which launched Nation Building: Reviving Aggrey Klaaste’s Moral Vision of Nation Building in SA on Saturday. ..
