Angie Motshekga pays tribute to teachers: 'You have become our hope to harness future leaders'

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga joined the global community in commemorating World Teachers’ Day this week, paying tribute to South African teachers.

The minister reflected on the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic since last year, including the closure of schools and adjusting to new ways of teaching and learning.

“Despite all the daily challenges you are faced with, you have kept going. You have become our hope to produce and harness future leaders. You are mothers of all professions from whose hands every country is built,” she said in a statement.

Palesa Tyobeka, chairperson of the education sector committee of the national commission for Unesco SA, commended teachers for demonstrating courage and working towards the best interests of pupils.

“This period of the Covid-19 pandemic has been very difficult on teachers from all over the world. We, as parents and the community, as well as education departments all over the world, have always known and recognised the importance of teachers in the world,” Tyobeka said.

She said the organisation recognises the need to support teachers and equip them with the necessary skills to teach under the new conditions presented by the pandemic.

“You have shown us that you are able to stretch yourselves. You have taught our children online, you have given them packages to do at home and for that, we say thank you,” she said.

Tyobeka pledged solidarity with basic and higher education, training departments and trade unions to ensure the wellbeing of all teachers across the country.