IFP promises corruption-free governance
Party to prioritise refurbishment of hostels
IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa has promised Gauteng residents that his party’s councillors will fight corruption and ensure the delivery of basic services in the province.
Speaking at the provincial manifesto launch in Mofolo, Soweto, Hlabisa said it believes in leadership that is accountable to the people who elect it. He told thousands of IFP members that all the councillors who will be elected by the party have signed a contract of good governance as local government representatives...
