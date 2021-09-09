Three Gauteng pupils die in a week, two of them suicide cases: Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is offering counselling to families and classmates of three pupils who lost their lives this past week.

The department learnt on Wednesday of the deaths of two pupils which were believed to be cases of suicides. They are a grade 10 boy from Emadwaleni Secondary School in Soweto and a grade 7 boy from PS Fourie Primary School in Eersterust.

A grade 11 pupil from Clapham High School in Pretoria died on Tuesday, after falling sick on the school grounds. Lesufi said: “The learner allegedly felt sick at school while playing soccer during the physical training period. His parents were informed about his condition and an ambulance was immediately called to the school. Unfortunately, the learner passed on at Muelmed Hospital in Arcadia, Pretoria, later in the evening.

“We are deeply saddened by these untimely deaths and wish to convey our condolences to all the families who lost their children in these three different incidents. We mourn with the families, friends, teachers and fellow learners of these learners.

“There are no adequate words to express our sorrow at the loss of a child. We hope that the families will find comfort in the knowledge that we, too, share their loss,” said Lesufi.

“Our psychosocial unit continues to provide support to the families and fellow classmates of the learners who passed away.”

TimesLIVE