Let's not allow our schools to turn into killing fields

When you send your child to school, you expect positive results – not a body bag

On Monday August 30, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil who also happened to be the same age as the victim and was in the same class. Nothing is as painful as sending your child to school only to receive a call to go to the school to identify the body of your child who left home in the morning happy, healthy and full of life.



Schools are no longer safe, and my heart bleeds for the family of the deceased boy. As a mother, when you send your children to school what you expect is positive results, good grades etc...