Can I catch Covid-19 from bank notes and coins?

You don’t need to worry about spreading or catching Covid-19 with cash, paper or coin.

The risk of catching Covid-19 from paper money or bank cards is low compared to person-to-person contact.

This is according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The centre, however, suggests using touch-free payment methods such as paying over the phone or online when purchasing goods.

If you must use cash or a debit card, it recommends using hand sanitiser immediately after paying.