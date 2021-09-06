'Zuma did not need to apply for early release'
Doctors recommendation is enough — correctional services
Former president Jacob Zuma did not have to apply for medical parole as there are provisions for his doctors to make recommendations for his release from jail based on his ill health.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo yesterday told Sowetan that several reports were considered before Zuma was granted medical parole...
