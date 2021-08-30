Royal Bafokeng, PSL club boss grab Dis-Chem shares

The founder of Dis-Chem, one of SA's biggest pharmaceuticals and cosmetics retailers, has agreed to sell more than 10% of its ordinary shares to a BEE consortium comprises Royal Bafokeng Holdings and prominent businessman and Premier Soccer League football club AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu for R2.5bn.

The Saltzman family made the announcement through the Stock Exchange News Service on Monday.

The family, through their shareholding vehicle, Ivlyn Local Investment had agreed in principle to dispose of 86,468,741 Dis-Chem ordinary shares, representing 10.05% of Dis-Chem's issued share capital to the BEE consortium.

“Black Panther comprises of GloCap Empowerment Private Equity Fund, Zungu Pharmaceuticals (part of Zungu Investments Company) and Temo Capital (“Temo”) (part of Modidima Family Office)," read the statement.