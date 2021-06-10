South Africa

More Covid-19 vaccine sites for Nelson Mandela Bay

By Yolanda Palezweni - 10 June 2021 - 14:26
The new sites are part of plans to have 1,800 sites in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/S SILVER

More Covid-19 vaccine sites have been added in Nelson Mandela Bay. The new sites come after weeks of the vaccine rollout being disrupted by a shortage of availability of the jab.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the new sites were part of their plans to have 1,800 vaccination sites in the Eastern Cape. He said the additional sites were at:

  • Despatch Town Hall;
  • Kariega Town Hall;
  • Walmer Town Hall; and
  • Nelson Mandela University main campus in Gqeberha.

“We are still looking for a hall in the Linton Grange and Kabega area,” he said.

“We have so far received 76,000 doses of the vaccine.

“Private patients and those with appointments can get the vaccine at Clicks in Walmer Park, Sunridge Park, Kabega Park and St George’s, and also Baywest Dis-Chem.”

SA is in phase 2 of its vaccine programme, which targets people aged 60 and above. Phase 1 saw healthcare workers being inoculated, while the third phase will see the rest of the adult population getting the jab.

Kupelo said 146,151 people had been vaccinated so far in the province, with Buffalo City Metro inoculating 41,658 — the highest number in the province — while the Bay had reported vaccinating 33,189 people.

HeraldLIVE

