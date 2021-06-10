More Covid-19 vaccine sites for Nelson Mandela Bay

More Covid-19 vaccine sites have been added in Nelson Mandela Bay. The new sites come after weeks of the vaccine rollout being disrupted by a shortage of availability of the jab.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the new sites were part of their plans to have 1,800 vaccination sites in the Eastern Cape. He said the additional sites were at:

Despatch Town Hall;

Kariega Town Hall;

Walmer Town Hall; and

Nelson Mandela University main campus in Gqeberha.

“We are still looking for a hall in the Linton Grange and Kabega area,” he said.

“We have so far received 76,000 doses of the vaccine.