Mohale, Gore in the driver's seat of Business Unity South Africa

Prominent business people Prof Bonang Mohale and Adrian Gore were on Monday elected to lead Business Unity South Africa (Busa).

Mohale and Gore were elected president and deputy president of Busa, respectively, at the organisation's annual general meeting.

Mohale is the former chairperson of Shell SA and ex-president of Black Management Forum, while Gore is the founder and chief executive of financial services company, Discovery Group.

Both will serve a three-year term.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE after the elections, Mohale said their vision was to make Busa, which represents established businesses, a trusted adviser and partner of choice to all the social partners, which include government, labour, business and civil society.

"We will also do everything possible to make sure that this ANC-led government is a capable state," said Mohale.