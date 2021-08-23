WATCH | Man accused of Fort Hare student's murder abandons bail bid
The man accused of killing University of Fort Hare fourth-year LLB student Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, abandoned his bail application at the East London magistrate’s court on Monday morning.
Alutha Pasile, 25, made a brief appearance in front of A court magistrate Rochelle Sam.
Photographers were barred from entering the courtroom.
A huge crowd gathered outside the East London magistrate's court to protest while the bail application of the man accused of murdering Fort Hare law student Nosicelo Mtebeni was underway. Video: MARK ANDREWS#JusticeForNosicelo pic.twitter.com/1wsu2X9YIk— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) August 23, 2021
Pasile was arrested last week at his flat after Mtebeni’s dismembered body was found in a suitcase and black bag on a Quigney pavement on Thursday.
He faces a charge of murder.
Hundreds of people, including politicians, residents and students, protested outside the court to oppose bail.
There was also a heavy police presence.
The case has been postponed to September 28 for further investigation.
