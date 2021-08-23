South Africa

Mechanic gets life for clients' murder

Family welcomes sentence

23 August 2021 - 06:54

The family of a Vosloorus mother and her son who were brutally killed by a mechanic when they went to collect their truck after repairs say they are relieved that the murderer and his friend have been sentenced to life  imprisonment. 

Moses Ngonhamo,40, and Praisegod Buthelezi 31, were sentenced to life in imprisonment  by the Benoni regional court on Friday after they were found guilty of stabbing to death Noqayisa Tshwane and her 28-year-old son Jefferson Johnson in June last year...

