Mechanic gets life for clients' murder
Family welcomes sentence
The family of a Vosloorus mother and her son who were brutally killed by a mechanic when they went to collect their truck after repairs say they are relieved that the murderer and his friend have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Moses Ngonhamo,40, and Praisegod Buthelezi 31, were sentenced to life in imprisonment by the Benoni regional court on Friday after they were found guilty of stabbing to death Noqayisa Tshwane and her 28-year-old son Jefferson Johnson in June last year...
