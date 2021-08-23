National shutdown: Traffic flowing freely in Joburg, no disruptions reported

No disruptions were reported on Johannesburg roads on Monday morning amid threats of a national shutdown, the city’s metro police department said.

On Sunday law enforcement agencies said they had put measures in place through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans.

This after messages were doing the rounds on social media regarding a national shutdown.

“Those behind the messages are warned that inciting violence is a criminal offence. Members of the public are cautioned against spreading such divisive messages,” NatJOINTS spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said on Sunday.