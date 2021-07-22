No evidence arrested 'instigators' committed crimes against state: NPA

On whether Mchunu would be facing more serious charges and if he would be granted bail later, Mhaga said: “We look at the seriousness of the offence, we look at the categorisation of these offences in terms of looters, organised looters and the instigators and in this category.

“We have firmly taken a stance based on the evidence presented by the law enforcement officers that Mr Mchunu is a flight risk, because after addressing publicly a press conference where he made utterances that amount to incitement to commit violence, after we viewed the video and had it translated, he left Johannesburg with a chartered private jet and landed in KZN and went into hiding.”

Mhaga said when pressure mounted and a warrant of arrest was issued out of the Randburg magistrate’s court, Mchunu handed himself to the police.

“We are considering other factors that may have a bearing on our decision to oppose bail. Investigations are at an advanced stage.”

Mhaga explained that investigations of this nature required experienced investigators, “which is why the NPA has brought in our experienced prosecutors because of the categorisation of the case of Mr Mchunu, which is a higher category, because he is one of the [alleged] instigators, albeit charged with incitement to commit public violence.”

“The NDPP has expressed clearly that when there is evidence that points to the commission of more serious offences like treason and terrorism, we will not hesitate to charge those people. But we will be guided by the evidence.”