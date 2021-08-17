Digital billboard keeps Sowetan in hearts and minds of people

Commuters, vendors agree the paper sparks banter

The Noord Taxi Rank in Johannesburg's CBD has stood the test of time as a connecting public transport hub flooded daily by thousands of people travelling to work, school and shopping.



Here, many commuters forge friendships in staggered encounters of 15 minutes or so a day - the time it usually takes most workers to get off one minibus taxi and connect to another - to work or home...