Gauteng plans to increase its number of licensing centres, says MEC Mamabolo

As thousands of motorists race against time to beat the cut-off grace period for all expired licences to be renewed, the Gauteng provincial government has committed to increase the number of driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) to meet the demand.



Gauteng MEC for transport and road infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said only six out of 40 DLTCs are run by the provincial government. ..