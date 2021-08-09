'No police guarding Jessie Duarte or her house,' says Cele after media report of burglary

Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday denied that the police were providing security for ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte after media reports that her home had been burgled.

“There is no member of the SA Police Services that is guarding either Jessie or her house,” said Cele during an interview with eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah.

Cele, who was visiting Lamontville in KwaZulu-Natal after a woman was killed by a stray bullet, was responding to a report by the Sunday World newspaper that Duarte’s life was apparently in danger after her home had been broken into and that as a result her personal security had been beefed up.

He said he was disappointed by the report because he had explained to the journalist who wrote the story that this was false.

Cele said: “I saw the editorial of one paper this morning. I spoke to their reporter who raised the matter with me. I did not threaten him. I said my problem with the Jessie Duarte issue is that it looks like some journalists are taking sides on it.

“Why would a journalist ask me a question that (suggests that) Jessie is given [protection by] the police because the police minister is trying to woo Jessie to join the CR17 camp. That is politics from journalists. When you try to explain to them, you are taken to task and it is said that you are threatening journalists.”